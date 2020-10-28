Menu Content

Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak Jailed Again after 251 Days

Write: 2020-11-02 15:14:51Update: 2020-11-02 16:41:57

Disgraced former President Lee Myung-bak has been imprisoned again after the Supreme Court confirmed a 17-year prison sentence last week for bribery and embezzlement.

He left his home in southern Seoul and arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 2 p.m. Monday. He was then whisked away to the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center.

Lee returns to prison 251 days after being released on bail.

The 12-story Dongbu Detention Center is regarded as the most cutting-edge of all detention centers in the country.

The former president will reportedly be assigned to a solitary cell on the highest floor fitted with a television, mirror, table and a sink in consideration of his status.

As former President Park Geun-hye is currently incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center, Lee was sent to the Dongbu center to avoid the security burden of having two former leaders in one location.
