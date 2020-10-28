Parliamentary Speaker Seeks Vietnam's Support for S. Korean Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's parliamentary speaker, who is visiting Vietnam this week, sought support for South Korean firms doing business in the Southeast Asian country.The call by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug came on Sunday, during his meeting with Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, secretary of the provincial party committee and head of the Ninh Binh region's delegation of National Assembly deputies.Located about 90 kilometers south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh Province is a region built on the development of its manufacturing, construction and tourism industries.South Korean businesses, including Hyundai Motor, have so far invested 320 million dollars into the region.Park vowed to recommend South Korean companies to invest into the region, citing its growth potential, seeking cooperation in the areas of customs, tax audits and environmental standards.Nguyen, for her part, asked Seoul to share its economic development experience with the province.