Assembly Speaker Visits Samsung Plant in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug visited a Samsung Electronics plant in northern Vietnam on Monday and said the South Korean tech giant has become a symbol of the two countries' economic cooperation.Park took note of Vietnam's economic growth, success in COVID-19 quarantine and the huge potential for further bilateral cooperation.He said the parliamentary delegation's visit despite the pandemic is to show that South Korea places great importance on its economic ties with Vietnam.The speaker also expressed hope that Samsung can grow even further as a company loved by the locals as it focuses not only on production, but also on social services and welfare. He asked the firm to not only be a leader in technology, but also a respected and trusted business.Before touring the factory alongside ruling and opposition lawmakers, Park also visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi.Later Monday, he visits Vietnam's National Assembly for talks with key officials.