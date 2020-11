Photo : YONHAP News

Comedian Park Ji-sun has been found dead in what could be a suicide.Police officials said on Monday that the body of the 36-year-old comedian and that of her mother were discovered together at her residence in Seoul in the afternoon.Her father called police after failing to reach them. Park was undergoing treatment for a prolonged ailment, and her mother had been living with her after coming to Seoul.Their bodies exhibited no external injuries, nor has a suicide note been found. Police plan to conduct autopsies to determine the cause of the deaths.After debuting in 2007, Park received various awards as an entertainer and was among the nation’s best-known television figures.