Photo : YONHAP News

A memo presumed to be a suicide note left by the mother of comedian Park Ji-sun was discovered after the two were found dead.Police said on Monday they found the memo at Park’s residence in Seoul where their bodies were found earlier in the day. The details of the memo, however, were not disclosed in accordance with the family's wishes.The death of the 36-year-old comedian is shocking to many South Koreans, who remember her smile as she had worked as a fixture of various entertainment programs.She had suffered from a chronic sun allergy, the symptoms of which had reportedly worsened recently.A police investigation to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the deaths is underway.