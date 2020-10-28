'Hwaseong' Serial Killer Apologizes to Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A serial killer has apologized to a man who spent 20 years in prison after being wrongfully accused of killing one of his victims.Attending a court hearing on Monday as a witness, Lee Choon-jae said he is “apologizing in earnest” to Yoon Sung-yeo, who was falsely accused of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province in 1988.During the hearing, the 57-year-old murderer confessed to killing a total of 14 people, including the 13-year-old girl, and also apologized to the victims and their bereaved families as well as all others involved in the cases. Stating that his crimes will never be undone, Lee said he will live the remainder of his life with a contrite heart.Despite the confessions, however, Lee is unable to be punished since the statute of limitations on his crimes has expired.