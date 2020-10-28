Court Issues Arrest Warrant for DP Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Jeong Jeong-soon was placed under pretrial detention on Tuesday for alleged campaign accounting fraud ahead of this year's general election in April.The Cheongju District Court said it issued an arrest warrant at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday citing the potential of the suspect destroying evidence if released.The ruling made Jeong the first incumbent lawmaker of the 21st National Assembly to be put behind bars for alleged election law violations.Last week, parliament passed a motion to strip the lawmaker of immunity from arrest and a court issued the arrest warrant.Jeong, who was indicted last month on charges of violating laws on political funds and personal information protection, voluntarily appeared for questioning on Saturday morning. He has been under questioning while being detained at a correctional facility in Cheongju.