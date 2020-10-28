Report: COVID-19 May Delay WTO Leadership Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Trade Organization's process of selecting a new leader next week could be delayed by at least another month because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Switzerland, according to Bloomberg News.Authorities in Geneva announced strict new lockdown measures for a month starting Monday amid a surge in infections in the Swiss city, Bloomberg reported.As a result, public and private events involving more than five people will be banned from Monday to November 29.The report said the latest developments could further disrupt the WTO's ability to confirm Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and first woman to lead the organization in its 25-year history.Bloomberg said that while some in-person meetings may become virtual, senior WTO officials are discussing whether to postpone their plan to make a formal decision on Okonjo Iweala's appointment at a general council meeting currently scheduled for next Monday at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.