Japan Explains Position on Comfort Women in German

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese Foreign Ministry has been found to have posted on its website recently a document in German explaining Japan's stance on the issue of its wartime sexual slavery.The ministry's website currently features a document entitled "Japan's Efforts on the Issue of Comfort Women" that is available in Japanese, English and German. The document had already been available in Japanese and English, but the German version was added on October 21.The document refutes allegations that the comfort women were "forcefully taken away" by the Japanese military and government authorities, while claiming that such acts could not be verified by any of the historical records that the Japanese government has identified.The document also contains Tokyo's unilateral stance that the expression of "sex slaves" should not be used, while claiming that South Korea agreed to do so in a controversial agreement the two countries signed in December 2015.The German version was posted after a civic group set up a statue in Berlin symbolizing Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. The statue has drawn fierce objection from the Japanese government.Kyodo News said on Monday that the ministry appears to have posted the German version to promote to the German people Japan's position and views about history.