S. Korea's Consumer Prices Grow at Slowest Pace in 4 Months in October

South Korea's consumer prices grew at the slowest pace in four months in October due largely to state subsidies for mobile phone bills.The consumer price index stood at 105-point-61 last month, down one-tenth of a percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea on Tuesday. It's the smallest growth since June, when the reading remained flat.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped 13-point-three percent on-year in October.Industrial goods prices, however, dropped one percent due to low crude oil prices, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped four percent from a year earlier.Core inflation, which excluded volatile food and oil prices, declined point-three percent on-year in October, marking the largest monthly drop since September 1999.