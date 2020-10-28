Assembly Speaker Wins Vietnam's Positive Response on Easing Entry Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's parliamentary speaker, who is visiting Vietnam this week, has received a positive response from high-ranking Vietnamese government officials regarding an easing of entry restrictions for South Korean businesspeople.National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug held a series of meetings with the top officials of the Southeast Asian country on Monday, including his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Park also met with Vietnam's State President Nguyen Pht Trong.In the meetings, Park reportedly stressed the need to implement a special entry program for trips between the two nations and to resume regular flights between major Vietnamese cities and South Korea in order to normalize bilateral economic cooperation.Vietnamese Prime Minister Phuc reportedly said that he would order the government to actively consider streamlining entry procedures, vowing to ensure that South Korea will be the first country to benefit from the simplified procedures.The prime minister also promised to instruct the foreign ministry to actively consider Park's proposal that the two nations upgrade their current strategic cooperative partnership to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.