Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Assembly Speaker Wins Vietnam's Positive Response on Easing Entry Restrictions

Write: 2020-11-03 09:18:39Update: 2020-11-03 09:52:41

Assembly Speaker Wins Vietnam's Positive Response on Easing Entry Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's parliamentary speaker, who is visiting Vietnam this week, has received a positive response from high-ranking Vietnamese government officials regarding an easing of entry restrictions for South Korean businesspeople.

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug held a series of meetings with the top officials of the Southeast Asian country on Monday, including his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Park also met with Vietnam's State President Nguyen Pht Trong. 

In the meetings, Park reportedly stressed the need to implement a special entry program for trips between the two nations and to resume regular flights between major Vietnamese cities and South Korea in order to normalize bilateral economic cooperation. 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phuc reportedly said that he would order the government to actively consider streamlining entry procedures, vowing to ensure that South Korea will be the first country to benefit from the simplified procedures.   

The prime minister also promised to instruct the foreign ministry to actively consider Park's proposal that the two nations upgrade their current strategic cooperative partnership to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >