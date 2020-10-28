Former USFK Chief: No Need to Deploy Additional THAAD in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A former commander of U.S. Forces Korea says there is no need to deploy additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) anti-missile launchers in South Korea.Vincent Brooks, who headed the USFK from 2016 to 2018, made the remarks in an interview with Radio Free Asia on Tuesday.Brooks reportedly said that the THAAD system already deployed in South Korea could protect the country from missile threats from North Korea if it is operated together with other antimissile systems, such as the Patriot and Green Pine systems.The former USFK chief said the integrated operation of the antimissile systems would be more effective than the deployment of additional THAAD batteries.Brooks noted that the U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepted a target last month in a test using a Patriot air and missile defense system and a THAAD system integrated together. He reportedly said that the test results could be directly applied to South Korea's missile defense system.