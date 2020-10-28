S. Korea Reports 75 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 75 new COVID-19 cases throughout Monday, with the daily number of infections staying below 100 for the second consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday that the new cases raised the cumulative caseload to 26-thousand-807.Of the new cases, 46 are local infections while 29 are imported.The daily number remained below 100 for the second straight day, but virus risks remain high amid continued outbreaks of clusters traced to nursing homes, hospitals, family gatherings and schools. The number of infections linked to bars and clubs could also surge after the Halloween weekend.Of the 46 local cases, 36 came from the greater metro area, including 21 in Seoul and 15 in Gyeonggi Province. It's the first time in two weeks since October 20 that the number of local infections fell below 50.Four more deaths were reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 472.