WHO: 10,000 People in N. Korea Tested Negative for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

More than ten-thousand people in North Korea have reportedly been tested so far for COVID-19, and all received negative results.According to the World Health Organization's weekly report on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, one-thousand-462 people in the communist country have been tested for the virus as of October 22.The WHO said there were no confirmed cases among the tested people as of October 29.North Korea reportedly had five-thousand-368 suspected cases, eight of whom were foreigners.The WHO report said 161 people were in quarantine in the country from October 15 to 22, raising the cumulative number of people in quarantine to over 32-thousand.The number of people who are getting tested for the virus appears to have increased sharply recently.Edwin Salvador, the head of the WHO’s Pyongyang office, recently told Radio Free Asia that only around 33-hundred people were tested for the virus in the North as of September 17.