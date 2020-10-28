Early-Voting Ballots ahead of US Election Approach Record 100 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of ballots cast through in-person early voting and by mail ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday has neared a record 100 million.Citing data from the nonpartisan U.S. Elections Project website, The New York Times(NYT) said as of Monday afternoon, 35-point-five million people had voted in person and another 62-point-one million by mail.That is more than two-thirds of the current record of 139 million votes cast in the entire 2016 election.The NYT assessed that the record early-voting turnout creates "fresh uncertainty" for the campaigns of both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, as they are left with a reservoir of "smaller, more volatile" voters on Election Day.In the 20 states that report the party registration of early voters, the website found that 45 percent are registered Democrats, 30 percent Republicans and 24 percent listed no party affiliation.