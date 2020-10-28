Biden Leading National, Battleground State Polls ahead of Nov. 3 Election

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading in the national polls and most of the battleground states one day ahead of Election Day.According to AFP on Monday, citing the latest survey by RealClearPolitics(RCP), Biden led U.S. President Donald Trump 51 percent to 44-point-three percent in an average of national polls.AFP said Biden's national lead is more than double that of Hillary Clinton going into the 2016 election, when the polls were relatively accurate concerning the popular vote, which she won, but lost in the Electoral College.U.S. presidential elections are not decided by a popular vote, but by the 538-member Electoral College, where each state has electoral votes equivalent to its representation in the House and Senate. The candidate who secures at least 270 electoral votes wins.Biden narrowly led in most of the battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania.