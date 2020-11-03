US Election Outlook Unclear as Trump-Biden Race Nears Finish Line

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Voting is under way in the U.S. On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump again hinted that he will challenge late arriving mail-in ballots while his Democratic rival Joe Biden urged voters to end a presidency that has divided America. KBS World Radio has spoken with experts who correctly predicted Trump's victory four years ago. This time, their predictions differed.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (Rally in Pennsylvania/Nov. 2)]"And we will make America great again. Thank you, Pennsylvania. Thank you. Pennsylvania."Addressing a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on the eve of Election Day, U.S. President Donald Trump continued to take issue with the U.S. Supreme Court, which has allowed the counting of mail-in ballots received after Tuesday.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (Rally in Pennsylvania/Nov. 2)]"You know, they said how is he going to do in Pennsylvania? He's going to win Pennsylvania except for the cheating. We figure we have to leave five percent for the cheating. That's ... Can you believe it?”Claiming that the winner must be declared on election night, Trump has indicated that once the polls close, his lawyers will try to stop states from counting late arriving mail-in votes.[Sound bite: Democratic candidate Joe Biden (Rally in Ohio/Nov. 2)]"Presidents don't determine who gets to vote. Voters determine who's going to be the president… “Democratic candidate Joe Biden told his supporters in Ohio that the power to change America is in the hands of the voters.[Sound bite: Democratic candidate Joe Biden (Rally in Ohio/Nov. 2)]"Tomorrow, we have an opportunity to put an end to a presidency that's divided this nation. Tomorrow, we can put an end to a president who has failed to protect this nation. And tomorrow, we can put an end to a president who has fanned the flames of hate all across this country...."As Trump gears up to challenge at least some of the tens of millions of mail-in votes, political analysts suggest Biden has a significant lead in early ballots, but a strong Republican turnout is expected on Election Day.American University Professor Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted every U.S. presidential election since 1984, including Trump's in 2016.[Sound bite: Prof. Allan Lichtman - History Dep't, American University]"My final prediction is that Donald Trump becomes the first sitting president since Bill Clinton beat George H.W. Bush in 1992 to lose reelection, and Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.""... in 2020, the U.S. was hit with a pandemic and the cries of social and racial injustice, and rather than substantively dealing with these crises, Donald Trump, now the incumbent who is to be judged by his record, reverted to his 2016 playbook as a challenger and thought he can talk his way out. Well, it didn't work... "Former three-term U.S. Congressman Jay Chang-joon Kim also forecast Trump's victory four years ago. He says Trump will win again against all statistical odds.[Sound bite: Former U.S. Congressman Jay Chang-joon Kim]"Combining together you get a tremendous number of Christians and Catholics combined together. They are going to show up on Election Day.""You are gonna be surprised how many people will vote and what percentage will vote for Trump. I don't think the margin will be big but he will be the winner."According to U.S. political news site RealClearPolitics(RCP), Biden led Trump 50-point-seven percent to 44 percent in an average of national polls. Biden narrowly led in most of the battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania.Amid potential uncertainty that could follow the election, the South Korean government has formed a task force at the Foreign Ministry to deal with contingencies involving North Korea, trade and the thorny defense cost sharing negotiations with the U.S.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.