Pres. Moon: Carbon Neutrality is Essential, not Optional

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says carbon neutrality should be a common goal countries around the world must jointly pursue to tackle the climate crisis.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon called on government agencies to make all-out efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions, stressing the need to make necessary preparations on a national level and pursue them systematically and consistently.Moon said that reaching such a goal will be a challenge for South Korea, which relies heavily on fossil fuel, but stressed that tackling the climate crisis is essential and not optional.The president said preparations to make South Korea carbon neutral can produce results if they are pursued at a national level. He stressed the need for active participation by local governments and the private sector as well as rallying the public to participate.Moon vowed last Wednesday before parliament to make South Korea carbon neutral by 2050, which entails reducing greenhouse gas emission levels to zero.