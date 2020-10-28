Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't Preparing for Possible Scenarios Related to Outcome of US Presidential Race

Write: 2020-11-03 14:47:53Update: 2020-11-03 15:24:42

Gov't Preparing for Possible Scenarios Related to Outcome of US Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is reportedly preparing for scenarios that could materialize after the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday. 

According to a number of government sources on Tuesday, South Korean foreign affairs and security officials are keeping a close eye on the elections and trends in U.S. public opinion.  

The Foreign Ministry set up a 25-member task force in August tasked with making such preparations. 

The ministry plans to focus on managing Korean Peninsula issues and the South Korea-U.S. alliance no matter who ends up winning Tuesday’s election. 

The Defense Ministry is also paying close attention to the U.S election as the outcome is expected to affect the bilateral alliance, including the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control and bilateral talks on sharing defense costs.  

The military, on its part, is closely watching North Korea for possible provocations during the election.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >