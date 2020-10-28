S. Korea Launches New Air Force Reconnaissance Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea launched a new Air Force unit on Tuesday that will operate the country's key reconnaissance assets, such as the RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft.According to the Air Force, a ceremony was held at an air base in the central city of Chungju to celebrate the launch of the 39th Reconnaissance Wing.The country's first reconnaissance wing will operate five types of assets, including the U.S.-made unmanned Global Hawk aircraft, RF-16 and RC-800 reconnaissance aircraft, as well as a medium-altitude unmanned aircraft system.The Air Force said it has decided to separate and elevate the status of the 39th reconnaissance aircraft group under the 19th Fighter Wing, in a move to enhance the country's reconnaissance capabilities, such as monitoring threats from North Korea.The Air Force also expects the new unit to help boost key defense capabilities required for the conditional transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington.Those equipped with advanced radar and sensors will be capable of detecting unusual signs regardless of weather conditions, and acquiring diverse communication, electronic and missile-related information around-the-clock.