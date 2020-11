Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki tendered his resignation on Tuesday taking responsibility for causing confusion in economic policies, but President Moon Jae-in apparently turned it down.An official of the presidential office told Seoul-based Yonhap News that after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Hong expressed his intent to step down, apologizing to the president for causing confusion.However, the official said Moon turned down Hong’s resignation, re-affirming his confidence in the minister.