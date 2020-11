Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump was found to be leading Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election after vote counts came out for two small New Hampshire towns that traditionally tally their results just after midnight.According to CNN and the Associated Press on Tuesday, Trump secured 16 votes in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, or six more than Biden.Biden captured Dixville Notch, garnering all five votes cast.However, the president won in Millsfield by a tally of 16 to five.Voters in Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Hart's Location traditionally cast their ballots as the clock strikes midnight on Election Day.However, this year, Hart's Location opted to discontinue the tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.