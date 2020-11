Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki offered to resign over controversies surrounding the capital gains tax on stocks. President Moon Jae-in declined to approve his resignation.Hong told the National Assembly fiscal committee on Tuesday that main shareholder status will continue to be given to those who own over one billion won in stocks, and he offered to resign over his adamant decision.Hong's position ran counter to the government's plan to lower the cap for main shareholder status to 300 million won in stocks.The presidential office confirmed that the finance minister expressed his intentions to President Moon Jae-in following the Cabinet meeting Tuesday but Moon declined to accept the resignation and reaffirmed his confidence in Hong.