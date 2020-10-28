NIS: Kim Jong-un May Become Grand Marshal Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s intelligence agency has predicted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be promoted to grand marshal, the highest rank in the North Korean military, early next year.During a parliamentary audit on Tuesday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) forecast a restructuring of the North Korean leadership during the Eighth Congress of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party set for January, including possible promotion of Kim, who was appointed marshal in 2012.His father and predecessor Kim Jong-il was promoted posthumously as a grand marshal only in 2012, 20 years after he became a marshal, while his grandfather and the regime’s founder Kim Il-sung acquired the rank of grand marshal in 1992 nearly four decades after becoming a marshal.The NIS said Kim’s younger sister Yo-jong, who is now the party's First Deputy Director, will also likely be promoted during the upcoming congress, adding she is now handling not only foreign affairs and security issues but also other state affairs.Assessing that the forthcoming party gathering could become a major inflection point for the North Korean power system, the South Korean spy agency also observed an ongoing generational shift in the North Korean military, including the replacement of 40 percent of the military's leaders.