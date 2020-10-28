NIS: N. Korea Building Two New SLBM Submarines

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says North Korea is building two new submarines that can launch ballistic missiles.The NIS shared the intelligence during a closed parliamentary audit session on Tuesday, according to People Power Party lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, who represents the conservative party at the National Assembly Intelligence Committee.The spy agency said one of the two North Korean submarines is a modified version of an existing Romeo-class submarine and the other is a new type that is mid- to large in size, adding that it is still analyzing the details of the latter.The NIS also shared its latest analysis on the North’s military parade last month and said the regime showcased a record high 76 ballistic missiles of nine kinds during the October tenth event.It said a new intercontinental ballistic missile also displayed during the parade is longer and wider from previous North Korean ICBMs and can carry larger payloads.