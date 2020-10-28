NIS: Kim Jong-un Orders New Investigation into Death of S. Korean Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s intelligence agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have ordered the launch of a fresh investigation by Pyongyang into the death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean soldiers.According to ruling and opposition party members of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, the National Intelligence Service said during a closed-door meeting at the parliament on Tuesday that it secured intelligence on Kim’s purported instruction.In a written notice sent to the South Korean government on September 25, days following the killing of the South Korean official in North Korean waters, the North apologized over the incident and shared the result of its own investigation into the case. The NIS said Kim was understood to have instructed his officials to newly investigate the case.The agency said it also captured the North’s efforts to search for the body of the slain official.