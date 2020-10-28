Prosecution Raids FSS as Part of Probe into Lime Case

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided the financial watchdog agency on Tuesday as part of a probe into a massive financial fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management that caused losses of one-point-six trillion won.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the financial investment examination department of the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) to secure documents related to the Lime case.The prosecution reportedly conducted the raid in relation to alleged mis-selling of Lime funds by Shinhan Investment Corp., KB Securities and other brokerages.Last month, prosecutors raided several brokerage houses and seized documents related to the selling of the Lime funds.The FSS said it presented materials related to the brokerage houses in order to cooperate with the ongoing probe into the Lime case.