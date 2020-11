Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency has confirmed that it is arranging a visit to Japan by its top official.Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party said that the National Intelligence Service made the confirmation during a parliamentary audit of the state intelligence agency.Japanese media reported earlier that Seoul and Tokyo are arranging a visit to Japan by NIS Director Park Jie-won next week for talks with a senior Japanese official.The NIS also reportedly said that North Korea appears to be bringing in a significant amount of food from China.