Photo : YONHAP News

Ballot counting started in some of U.S states that have closed polls for the presidential election on Tuesday.As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Eastern U.S. Standard Time, early poll results in some areas of Kentucky and Indiana showed U.S. President Donald Trump taking a big lead against his Democrat rival Joe Biden.Trump reportedly won around 70 percent of votes in the two states, where 19 of 538 electoral college votes are at stake.However, it's too early to predict the results of the election as the two states are known to be traditionally Republican strongholds.