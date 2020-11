Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor reported a ten percent increase in U.S. retail sales in October.The automaker sold 57-thousand-395 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up one percent from a year earlier, Hyundai Motor America said Tuesday.Retail sales stood at 52-thousand-117 vehicles in October, up ten percent on-year.Hyundai said it witnessed a 23 percent increase in sales of SUVs, which account for 68 percent of the total retail mix. In fact, the automaker said retail sales increased across its vehicle lineup.Randy Parker, vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said October was the second-straight month that the automaker's retail sales grew in the double digits as the market continues to recover.