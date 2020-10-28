Americans Cast Ballots on Election Day

American voters went to polling stations across the nation on Tuesday to elect their next leader. Voting reportedly proceeded smoothly with no significant problems.
According to U.S. media reports, in-person voting kicked off at two small towns in New Hampshire at the strike of midnight into Tuesday, with voting beginning in other states as well between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Polls are set to close between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A clearer picture of the election results is expected to emerge around Tuesday night or early Wednesday, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in mail-in voting could delay the ballot counting process.
According to the Associated Press, at least 101-point-nine million people voted before Election Day, accounting for about 73 percent of the 139 million votes cast in the entire 2016 election.