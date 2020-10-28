Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 118 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2020-11-04 09:41:37Update: 2020-11-04 14:18:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea rose to 118 throughout Tuesday, bouncing back to the triple digits for the first time in three days. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday that the new cases raised the cumulative caseload to 26-thousand-925.

Of the new cases, 98 are local infections while 20 are imported.

Of the 98 local cases, 84 came from the greater metro area, including 39 in Seoul and 41 in Gyeonggi Province.

Two more deaths were reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 474.

Authorities believe the daily figure could grow further as clusters related to family and business gatherings as well as schools and gyms are continuously being reported and as the impact from gatherings during the Halloween weekend is likely to surface soon.
