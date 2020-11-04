Menu Content

Early Vote Count Shows Trump with Slight Lead in Key State of Florida

Write: 2020-11-04 10:25:53Update: 2020-11-04 15:08:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The Associated Press(AP) and networks say U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have secured 118 and 209 electoral votes, respectively, as ballot counting is underway for the U.S. presidential election. 

A total of 583 electoral votes are up for grabs and a candidate needs to garner at least 270 of them to emerge as the winner. 

The states Trump claimed victories so far include Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, while Biden won New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and some others. 

In Florida, a key state in the election, with 98 percent of cast ballots counted, Trump has garnered 51-point-three percent and Biden 47-point-eight percent.

Many observers have stated that the outcome of the presidential race hinges on results in six battleground states: Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
