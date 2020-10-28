RFA: UN Resolution on N. Korea's Human Rights Does Not Mention S. Korean Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia(RFA) says there is no direct mention of the killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean soldiers in a resolution on the North’s human rights which will be submitted at the UN General Assembly.RFA said Wednesday that a spokesperson for the Delegation of the European Union(EU) to the UN pointed out this detail when disclosing what EU experts discussed at a meeting on the resolution that took place on October 26.However, the spokesperson was quick to add that EU member states fully support a report by UN special rapporteur on North Korean human rights, Tomás Ojea Quintana, which mentioned the North's fatal shooting of the South Korean official.In the report, Quintana had said the North’s "shoot on sight" policy cannot be justified even in a state of emergency coming from a pandemic and urged the North Korean government to end that policy, reiterating that it violates international human rights law.Meanwhile, the spokesperson said South Korea will, like last year, not be taking part in sponsoring a resolution that condemns the North’s human rights situation.