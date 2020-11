Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said he is confident that whoever wins the U.S. presidential election will value the bilateral alliance and be prepared to work together to keep it strong.In a message posted to social media on Wednesday, Harris said he was excited to witness American democracy in action.Harris then stressed that the allies are bound together in countless ways, through their militaries, economies, experience, values such as commitment to democratic principles, and people.Calling South Korea one of the most important allies and friends of the United States, the ambassador said he is certain that the strong bilateral partnership will endure.