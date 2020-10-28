FM Kang to Visit US Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will reportedly visit Washington early next week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.According to various diplomatic sources on Tuesday, Seoul and Washington are fine-tuning details of Kang's three-day trip to the U.S. from Sunday.Talks between Kang and Pompeo are expected to take place on Monday, just days after the U.S. presidential election, and the allies are likely to share views on the security situation involving North Korea and check up on pending alliance issues.Kang is also scheduled to meet with representatives from the U.S. Congress, academia and think tanks.Meanwhile, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young is reportedly also looking to visit the U.S., but the timing and who the minister intends to meet will likely be decided after the U.S. election.