NSO Chief Expresses Deep Regret over Official's Shooting Death

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser expressed deep regret over the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean troops near a western border island in September.At a parliamentary audit of the presidential office on Wednesday, Suh Hoon, the head of the National Security Office, expressed condolences to the victim's family, vowing to do everything that the administration can do to find the truth behind the incident.Asked about Seoul's peace initiative, Suh assessed that the current security situation is more complex and unpredictable than ever before.The official added that there have been difficulties in implementing denuclearization agreements reached in a series of summit meetings between the leaders of the two Koreas and between the leaders of the North and the U.S. in 2018 and 2019.Referring to the U.S. presidential election and the North's ruling party congress scheduled in January, Suh vowed to coordinate with regional neighbors to achieve complete denuclearization and establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.