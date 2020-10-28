Menu Content

Online Shopping Transactions Near Record 15 Tln Won in Sept.

Write: 2020-11-04 14:13:01Update: 2020-11-04 15:15:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Online shopping transactions in September neared a record 15 trillion won amid the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.

According to the latest data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the amount of online shopping transactions totaled 14-point-seven trillion won, the largest since the agency began compiling related data in 2001.

The monthly amount jumped 30-point-seven percent on-year, tying a record from October 2018.

Money spent on purchasing foodstuffs and groceries surged 76-point-eight percent, while spending on food deliveries and other services expanded a whopping 91-point-one percent.

Spending on necessities jumped 58 percent, and home appliances, electronics and communication devices by 39-point-eight percent.

Reflecting reduced outdoor activity due to the pandemic, however, money spent on traveling and transportation declined 58-point-six percent and culture and leisure activities by 74-point-nine percent.
