N. Korea Stresses Friendship with China on US Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has stressed its favorable ties with China on the day of the U.S. presidential election.The North's propaganda weekly, "Tongil Sinbo," said Wednesday that North Korea and China's relationship is uniquely special and invincible.Mentioning the Korean War, the weekly said the two countries share a long history and tradition of close support and cooperation on the road toward joint achievements, such as the struggle for national liberation and the establishment of socialism.It added that bilateral ties have developed further to a "new height" by the two countries' leaders to "meet the needs of the era and common interests of the people."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged five messages in September and October.Kim also visited a cemetery in South Pyongan Province honoring Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War and sent flowers to a cemetery and monument for fallen soldiers in China to pay tribute.Pyongyang and Beijing continue to flaunt their ties as the U.S.-China conflict continues to intensify.Observers say North Korea's reliance on China is inevitable amid prolonged global sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent typhoon damage.