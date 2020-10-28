Daily COVID-19 Increase Returns to Triple Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea returned to the triple digits on Wednesday, amid continued expansions of cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, 118 more people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the country's cumulative total to 26-thousand-925.The daily increase is a significant jump from 75 reported the previous day, climbing back to the triple digits after 124 were reported on Sunday.Out of 118 new cases, 98 were local infections, 84 of which were in the Seoul metropolitan area.As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 people linked to a middle school in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province and a gym in Seoul's Gangnam district have tested positive.A group of 56 have been confirmed in connection with an amateur golf tournament in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, while another 38 people linked to a public sauna in Seoul's Gangnam district have contracted the virus.Authorities are closely monitoring the situation due to concerns over a spike in infections originating from mass gatherings of people on Halloween last weekend.Under the government's revised social distancing, set to be enforced on Saturday, nationwide distancing will likely remain at Level One, as the standard is a weekly average increase of less than 100 in the capital region and between ten and 30 elsewhere.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.