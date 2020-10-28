Korean-American Andy Kim Wins Reelection to US House

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American Andy Kim has been reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives.The Associated Press said Wednesday the 38-year-old Democrat has been reelected in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District, taking 55 percent of the votes after 75 percent of the ballots were counted.His victory was somewhat predicted as he led his Republican rival David Richter by three to seven percentage points in opinion polls.Kim is an expert on Middle Eastern affairs and previously held national security positions under the Obama administration.His stints include serving as a State Department specialist on Iraq and also director for Iraq at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.Elected to the House of Representatives in the November 2018 midterm elections, he has since joined the House Armed Services Committee.The New Jersey district he represents is predominantly Caucasian.