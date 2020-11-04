Military Grilling N. Korean Man Who Crossed Over Inter-Korean Border

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea’s military is questioning a North Korean man who crossed over the heavily-armed border in the mountainous eastern province of Gangwon late Tuesday evening. He was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after a search that lasted around ten hours. Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: A North Korean man who crossed over the tightly-sealed border separating the two Koreas was captured by South Korean soldiers at around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 10 hours after his border crossing was detected by surveillance equipment, the the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said.The North Korean was questioned by the JCS on how he came to the South and whether he wishes to defect. It has yet to be confirmed whether the man is a soldier or a civilian.Meanwhile, the military said it has detected no signs of unusual movements by the North Korean military.As a search was in progress for the North Korean individual, "Jindotgae One" alert, which is issued in the event of a possible intrusion by armed guerrillas from North Korea, was issued in the area. That’s the highest level of a three-tier alert system.The last time the military issued a “Jindotgae One” alert was in 2010 when the North shelled the South's Yeonpyeong Island, killing four South Koreans.The latest incident comes after a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea on July 31st of last year via the Imjin River.On December 1st of 2018, another North Korean soldier defected after crossing over the Military Demarcation Line. On November 13, 2017, North Korean soldier, Oh Chong-song, defected after making a desperate dash toward the South across the truce village of Panmunjom, braving a hail of gun fire from North Korean troops.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.