Trump Wins Florida to Secure 29 Electoral Votes

Photo : YONHAP News

As ballot counting continues in the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump has won the state of Florida and its 29 electoral college votes.The Associated Press said a victory in Florida means reelection is within Trump’s grasp and that a loss in that state would have made it nearly impossible for him to retain the White House.His Democratic challenger Joe Biden, meanwhile, addressed supporters in his home state of Delaware and said "it may take a little longer" than usual for all votes to be counted.He told his supporters to "keep the faith" and that "we're going to win this."Meanwhile in a tweet early Wednesday, President Trump predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused the Democrats of attempting to “steal” the election from him, without citing any evidence.Trump's tweets came immediately after Biden made his statement expressing optimism for his prospects for victory.Trump is leading in five of the six key battleground states, but U.S. media outlets say the nail-biter election is still down to the wire.