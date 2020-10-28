'S. Korea Considers Joining IAEA Monitoring of Fukushima Discharge Plan'

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min said South Korea is considering joining the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s monitoring of Japan's reported plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.In a parliamentary audit Wednesday, Noh said Japan is expected to request reliable international agencies such as the IAEA to play a role in securing global trust in the process.He said the Seoul government has consistently asked Japan to transparently disclose information and maintain sufficient communication and consultations with the international community.He said a task force set up within the presidential office continues to monitor the issue and discuss countermeasures.Meanwhile the chief of staff said the top office was cooperating with calls to submit records related to the prosecution's investigation into hedge fund fraud scandals involving Lime and Optimus asset management, adding that some records have already been submitted.