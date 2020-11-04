Trump-Biden Race Too Close to Call

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With vote counting underway in major battleground states, the U.S. presidential election was still too close to call. And with high rates of mail voting in this year’s election, it may take a while for an official result to be announced.Robert Koehler has more.Report: U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump won a key victory in Florida, but his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, managed to flip Arizona.But with counting continuing in key battleground states, the U.S. presidential election was still too close to call in the late night/early morning hours of Election Day in the United States.As of early morning Wednesday on the U.S. East Coast, Biden had secured 220 electoral votes against 213 for Trump, according to the Washington Post.However, races in major “swing” states such Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had yet to be called.Moreover, given the high rates of mail voting in this year’s election, it may take some time for some states to report their results.In South Korea, a close U.S. ally and trading partner, policy makers and other officials are keeping a close eye on the race.Whoever wins the election faces a number of pending issues with Seoul, including North Korea, the transfer of operational command from the U.S. to the South Korean military and defense cost sharing negotiations.There is concern, too, that a protracted election process could adversely affect the South Korean economy.Lee Seungheon, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea, warned that continued uncertainty regarding the U.S. election could impact South Korea’s economic recovery.Robert Koehler, KBS World Radio News.