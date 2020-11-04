Trump Declares Election Victory, Biden Warns Results 'May Take a Little Longer'

Photo : YONHAP News

As ballot counting continues in the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump has declared victory.In a news conference early morning Wednesday, the American president held a news conference at the White House.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop."Trump told reporters that "a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise" the people who voted for him.On social media, he posted, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"His Democratic challenger Joe Biden, meanwhile, addressed supporters earlier in his home state of Delaware and said "it may take a little longer" than usual for all votes to be counted.[Sound bite: Democratic candidate Joe Biden]"Your patience is commendable. We knew this was going to go long, but who we're going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. But look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight, we believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote in the mail in vote. That's going to take a while."Biden said his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty.