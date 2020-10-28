Trump Threatens to Go to Supreme Court

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he might move to have the courts intervene in the counting of ballots amid growing signs the U.S. presidential election could remain a tight race to the end.Speaking at the White House early Wednesday morning, Trump said the vote counting process is “a fraud on the American public,” without providing evidence.He then said he will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court, adding “we don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 a.m. in the morning and add them to the list.”His remarks were made as a number of votes cast before and during the Tuesday election, including mail-in ballots, have yet to be counted and the results of votes in several key battlegrounds which he must win to fend off his Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained unknown.During the speech, Trump declared he has won the election while Biden urged his supporters to be patient and wait until all votes are counted.