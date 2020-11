Photo : KBS News

U.S. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s election campaigners say they are willing to respond if U.S. President Donald Trump goes to the court over election results as he threatened.Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon announced the stance in a statement on Wednesday, adding their legal teams are ready to “deploy to resist” possible moves by Trump.Calling Trump’s remarks “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect,” Dillon said their legal teams will win.Speaking at the White House earlier in the day, Trump declared he won the election held the previous day as he emerged as the winner in early vote counting in several key states and will go to the Supreme Court to suspend vote counting.