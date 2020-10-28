JCS: Detection Sensors Dysfunctional as N. Korean Crossed Border to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Some state-of-the-art technologies installed by the South Korean military to monitor the inter-Korean border have displayed problems as a North Korean man was taken into custody over 10 hours after infiltrating a barbed-wire fence to enter the South.According to an official of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday, the North Korean man was captured in real time on a thermal observation device as he was crossing the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) in the eastern part of the country on 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday.The detection sensor attached to a barbed-wire fence in the area, however, did not go off, the official said, adding the military will check whether it is properly functioning and take necessary measures if not.The so-called "scientific alarm system" installed in all South Korean general posts is supposed to ring when wire fences are touched by human beings or animals and troops on standby deployed to the scene in five minutes.The man, presumed to be a civilian who crossed the border to defect to the South, was taken into custody at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday and was questioned over the motive and circumstances of the border crossing.