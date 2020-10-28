Prosecution Opens Investigation into Opposition Politician over Fund Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has launched an investigation into an opposition politician who is suspected of being lobbied in a massive financial fraud scandal.According to prosecutors, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office sent prosecutors and inspectors to the office and residence of the politician on Wednesday to secure possible evidence of the alleged wrongdoings.The move came weeks after Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in the one-point-six trillion won worth fraud by Lime Asset Management, claimed through a prison letter that he gave hundreds of millions of won to a “powerful opposition lawmaker” who previously worked as a senior prosecutor. The identity of the politician has not been revealed either by Kim or the prosecution.Kim had argued the money was given in return for favors regarding the resumption of suspended sales of the fund the company sold, adding they also asked favors from top representatives of Woori Bank.The prosecution also raided the offices of Woori executives.